Black doctor sues Chase Bank for alleged discrimination
04:47
Chase Bank is accused of refusing to cash a doctor’s check because she was a Black woman. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how lawmakers are working to address the issue as it garners massive social media attention under the hashtag "Banking While Black."Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
At least 78 dead from mudslide in Rio de Janeiro
01:56
Pennsylvania high school basketball team pays tribute to team manager
01:38
San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response
05:09
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals drop Covid restrictions
00:17
Coast Guard suspends search for passengers in plane crash off coast of North Carolina
00:15
Families of Sandy Hook victims reach landmark settlement with gunmaker Remington