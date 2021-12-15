Black family sees home value increase $500K after erasing themselves from appraisal
There is a renewed focus on racism and structural inequality in the process of buying and selling homes after a Black couple shared their experience of how their home increased in value by half a million dollars when they had a white person stand in as the owner of the house. NBC News’ Jake Ward met with Tenisha Tate-Austin and Paul Austin and shares their story.Dec. 15, 2021
