Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race

A group of Black students at Brigham Young University have gone viral on TikTok for asking uncomfortable questions in an effort to make changes on their largely white and Mormon campus. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin has their story.April 28, 2022

