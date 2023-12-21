IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Black Texas teen fights school suspension: ‘Why should I cut my hair for education?’

    Explaining Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

  How cognitive warfare could influence Taiwan's presidential election 

  Conspiracy theories and sexist beliefs on display at GOP youth convention

  What does Colorado Supreme Court ballot removal ruling mean for Trump?

  How big of a problem is 'organized retail crime?'

  Residents in Northern Israel fearful war with Hezbollah is headed their way

  Hallie Jackson NOW - December 18 | NBC News NOW

  Some women opting for permanent sterilization after strict abortion bans

  New bill recruits beauty salons to help victims of domestic violence

  Hallie Jackson NOW - December 14 | NBC News NOW

  How to spot fake customer reviews while shopping online

  A journalist's perspective: Reporting on the Israel-Hamas war

  Florida school board calling for resignation of Moms for Liberty co-founder over sex scandal

  Loved ones of hostages gather in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square'

  Video shows moments after man gets bitten by shark in Australia

  Baseball star Shohei Ohtani defers bulk of salary so team can afford better players

  Hallie Jackson NOW - December 12 | NBC News NOW

  Alex Jones back on X after Elon Musk lifts permanent ban

  Amazon workers say they were exploited by labor supply and recruiting firms

Black Texas teen fights school suspension: ‘Why should I cut my hair for education?’

Black Texas teen Darryl George has been suspended from school twice over his hairstyle. George’s initial suspension came just before the Crown Act passed, which bans hair-related discrimination in Texas. “My hair has nothing to do with my education,” said the 18-year-old. Dec. 21, 2023

