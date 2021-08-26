Why Black women are experiencing more burnout during pandemic and racial reckoning

Following the decisions of high-profile athletes, like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, to step back from competition to prioritize their mental health, thousands of supporters took to social media to applaud those bold decisions. Marriage and family therapist at the Council for Relationships, Dr. George James, joins News NOW to explain why Black women are now taking the time they need amid one of the most exhaustive years in recent history. Aug. 26, 2021