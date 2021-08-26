IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Why Black women are experiencing more burnout during pandemic and racial reckoning

04:13

Following the decisions of high-profile athletes, like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, to step back from competition to prioritize their mental health, thousands of supporters took to social media to applaud those bold decisions. Marriage and family therapist at the Council for Relationships, Dr. George James, joins News NOW to explain why Black women are now taking the time they need amid one of the most exhaustive years in recent history.  Aug. 26, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All