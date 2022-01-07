'These people are dangerous': Black women officers allege discrimination by Baltimore police department

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'These people are dangerous': Black women officers allege discrimination by Baltimore police department06:29
Four Black women officers share their stories of discrimination within the Baltimore police department going as far as saying that they fear for their lives due to potential retaliation. Jan. 7, 2022
'These people are dangerous': Black women officers allege discrimination by Baltimore police department06:29
