    Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

04:05

A new report shows a pattern of natural gas scares, shutoffs and electric blackouts nationally over the last decade, often in the middle of winter storms. Con Edison, one of the country's biggest energy companies, calls an incident last winter a "wake up call." NBC's Tom Winter gets rare behind-the-scenes access to what happens underground.Feb. 2, 2024

    Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

