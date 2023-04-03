IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts

    03:29
  • Now Playing

    Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

    07:35

  • At least 32 dead after multiple tornadoes touch down across 14 states

    04:01

  • Peppermint on the importance of Transgender Day of Visibility

    05:09

  • How are lawmakers reacting to Trump’s indictment?

    04:12

  • Biden administration silent on Trump indictment

    03:14

  • Trump indicted over alleged Stormy Daniels hush money payment

    06:47

  • Two Black Hawk helicopters crash during training mission in Kentucky

    02:49

  • Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for U.S.

    03:36

  • How a Houston theater is giving blind patrons a new way to experience performances

    03:15

  • Trump appeals ruling allowing allies’ grand jury testimony in Jan. 6 case

    02:57

  • Pope Francis ‘rested well’ in overnight hospital stay, Vatican says

    03:15

  • Protesters call for gun reform after deadly Nashville school shooting

    04:55

  • Talks between Biden and McCarthy stall as debt ceiling deadline looms

    02:07

  • Bankman-Fried allegedly bribed Chinese official with $40 million

    02:24

  • Regulation at center of Senate committee debate over bank failures

    02:47

  • Netanyahu suspends judicial reform after massive protests

    02:39

  • At least 39 killed in fire at migrant center in Juarez, Mexico

    02:22

  • Shanquella Robinson’s family demand answers five months after her death at a Mexico resort

    03:17

NBC News NOW

Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter

02:41

In a call with his counterpart in Moscow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling for the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, an American Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained in Russia on espionage charges last week. NBC News’ Josh Lederman explains what both sides are saying about Gershkovich’s arrest and what the charges could mean if he is convicted by a Russian court. April 3, 2023

  • Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts

    03:29
  • Now Playing

    Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

    07:35

  • At least 32 dead after multiple tornadoes touch down across 14 states

    04:01

  • Peppermint on the importance of Transgender Day of Visibility

    05:09

  • How are lawmakers reacting to Trump’s indictment?

    04:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All