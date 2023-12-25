IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas

Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas

Americans in parts of North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Minnesota are facing winter weather alerts with blizzard conditions and up to 22 inches of snow. NBC News' Michelle Grossman reports on the varied weather conditions across the U.S.Dec. 25, 2023

