Blood banks nationwide report dangerous supply shortage

Blood centers across the country are reporting dangerously low levels of supply this holiday season and are asking for the public’s help to replenish stocks at blood banks nationwide. Dr. Claudia Cohn, Chief Medical Officer of the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, joins News NOW to discuss how dire the shortage has become and what you can do to help the situation.
Dec. 17, 2021 Read More
