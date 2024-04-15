IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bodies recovered in search for missing Oklahoma women
April 15, 2024
    Bodies recovered in search for missing Oklahoma women

NBC News NOW

Bodies recovered in search for missing Oklahoma women

02:12

Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley. Oklahoma authorities described the pair as victims of a "targeted" attack.April 15, 2024

