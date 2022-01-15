Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck
Disturbing body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck after she allegedly tried to prevent him from pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports. Warning: Viewers may find this footage distressing. Jan. 15, 2022
