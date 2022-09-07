IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Bodycam footage shows Oklahoma chase for suspected cop killer

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Las Vegas community mourns local reporter found stabbed to death

    02:33

  • Military contractor escapes house arrest after pleading guilty to Navy scandal

    03:25

  • Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

    01:38

  • Transgender Pride flag burned outside of Massachusetts church

    01:40

  • Police on the lookout for suspects who killed 10, injured 15 in Canadian stabbing spree

    01:52

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart makes first court appearance

    01:51

  • Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:10

  • Labor Day Weekend marred by gun violence

    01:45

  • Norfolk police chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured was over argument at party

    00:54

  • SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    02:05

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

    02:49

  • Family says senior living resident ingested cleaning fluid, not Hot Cheetos as facility claimed

    02:00

  • LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man

    03:20

  • Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban

    02:53

  • 'It's not a gun, bro': LAPD officers told man was unarmed before he was shot

    02:02

  • 22nd child dies this year in U.S. after being left in hot car

    03:13

  • Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack

    04:35

  • One dead, one wounded in North Carolina school stabbing

    01:07

  • Attorney: Donovan Lewis treated 'like an animal' by Columbus police

    02:01

NBC News NOW

Watch: Bodycam footage shows Oklahoma chase for suspected cop killer

03:29

In Oklahoma, a high-speed chase of a man accused of shooting two deputies is caught on camera. He is seen fleeing the scene in a truck with his boat trailing behind him. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the details. Sept. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Bodycam footage shows Oklahoma chase for suspected cop killer

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Las Vegas community mourns local reporter found stabbed to death

    02:33

  • Military contractor escapes house arrest after pleading guilty to Navy scandal

    03:25

  • Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

    01:38

  • Transgender Pride flag burned outside of Massachusetts church

    01:40

  • Police on the lookout for suspects who killed 10, injured 15 in Canadian stabbing spree

    01:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All