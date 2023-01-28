IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bodycam shows Memphis officers discussing Tyre Nichols after violent arrest

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother

    04:42

  • Protesters attempting to shut down Memphis bridge after Tyre Nichols video release

    04:35

  • Pole video appears to show Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis officers

    05:19

  • First section of Memphis bodycam release shows Tyre Nichols pulled out of car, tasered

    04:58

  • AI technology helps families identify relatives in images from Holocaust

    04:19

  • Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme 

    03:02

  • Taxi and Uber drivers clash at Cancun airport

    02:56

  • Wisconsin woman wakes up to carjacking while in backseat

    02:10

  • Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy

    03:19

  • New Orleans now nation's murder capital

    06:35

  • Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded' 

    04:45

  • Florida diver opens up after being rescued at sea by his mom

    02:06

  • Confirmed tornado touches down near Houston

    02:49

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection sees rise in egg interceptions amid soaring prices

    02:43

  • U.S. to send tanks to Ukrainian military amid its corruption scandal

    02:54

  • Family of Tennessee man killed during traffic stop speaks out after viewing bodycam footage

    03:11

  • Florida diver rescued after miraculous discovery on open ocean

    01:24

  • Police say three potential suspects in custody following Iowa school shooting

    01:52

  • At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses

    03:51

NBC News NOW

Bodycam shows Memphis officers discussing Tyre Nichols after violent arrest

07:41

Newly released body camera appears to show Memphis officers discussing the reason for the traffic stop of Tyre Nichols.Jan. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Bodycam shows Memphis officers discussing Tyre Nichols after violent arrest

    07:41
  • UP NEXT

    Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother

    04:42

  • Protesters attempting to shut down Memphis bridge after Tyre Nichols video release

    04:35

  • Pole video appears to show Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis officers

    05:19

  • First section of Memphis bodycam release shows Tyre Nichols pulled out of car, tasered

    04:58

  • AI technology helps families identify relatives in images from Holocaust

    04:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All