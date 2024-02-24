Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion

Suspect in custody in connection to murder of woman found on University of Georgia campus01:22
CDC reports total cases of measles in the U.S. rises to 3502:18
- Now Playing
Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion02:34
- UP NEXT
GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina01:47
Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers03:03
White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death00:37
Jury finds NRA and former CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial03:34
Pentagon: Balloon flying over western U.S. is not a national security threat02:51
Person of interest being questioned in Georgia student's death02:10
Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus00:54
North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display03:03
Video shows police open fire on California man holding a fork03:09
Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference03:47
Former students of 'Yoga to the People' speak out on alleged troubling culture05:07
Texas Southern University offers aviation program to bring diversity to field05:13
Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader01:41
U.S. successfully lands on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years07:03
A look into the 'sober curious' movement03:35
‘We care about each other’: Seniors find community through line dancing02:51
How to use your iPhone in 'SOS mode' amid AT&T outage03:08
Suspect in custody in connection to murder of woman found on University of Georgia campus01:22
CDC reports total cases of measles in the U.S. rises to 3502:18
- Now Playing
Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion02:34
- UP NEXT
GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina01:47
Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers03:03
White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death00:37
Play All