Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion
Feb. 24, 2024

    Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion

Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion

Body camera video released by Ann Arbor police shows the home explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Michigan. NBC's Maggie Vespa spoke to officer Zach Cunningham who recalled responding to the 911 call about the home being on fire. Feb. 24, 2024

