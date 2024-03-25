IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Boeing CEO and other executives to step down amid ongoing investigations
March 25, 202403:25
    Boeing CEO and other executives to step down amid ongoing investigations

    03:25
    Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing

    03:43

  • Camembert cheese faces potential threats in production

    03:17

  • Hundreds step out to cut their hair for charity during 'The Great Cut'

    02:33

  • Dozens of casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall

    02:23

  • Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

    01:53

  • MLB video game introduces female players for the first time

    02:33

  • DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations

    03:37

  • White House gives Intel nearly $20 billion for chip production

    01:55

  • Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law

    03:22

  • Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    02:33

  • Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce immigration law

    02:34

  • First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men

    02:35

  • Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Crews start to assess damage from tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio

    03:21

  • Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

    02:16

  • First split liver transplant performed at NYU Langone 

    02:59

  • Realtor group could cut commissions to settle lawsuits

    02:07

  • Cancer survivor finds sweetness in making chocolate

    02:09

  • Autopsy shows transgender teen Nex Benedict died by suicide

    03:12

NBC News NOW

Boeing CEO and other executives to step down amid ongoing investigations

03:25

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he is stepping down from the company as part of a major leadership shake-up. The move comes amid investigations into several safety issues with Boeing planes.March 25, 2024

