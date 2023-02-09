Bomb threat interrupts Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

- Now Playing
Bomb threat interrupts Alex Murdaugh's murder trial02:08
- UP NEXT
Bomb threat cleared in courthouse for Murdaugh trial02:59
Bomb threat forces courthouse to evacuate during Murdaugh trial02:33
Hammer-wielding woman's racist rants terrorize St. Louis family02:15
Milwaukee mourns officer killed in the line of duty01:41
Arrests made in 1975 Indiana cold case murder01:54
Trial of men accused in murder of rapper XXXTentacion begins02:14
Florida man connected to mass shooting killed after police chase01:38
Forensics show gunshot residue found on Alex Murdaugh clothes04:51
Documents: 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly choked another01:14
Milwaukee officer and suspect killed in shootout03:54
One officer killed, one wounded in Pennsylvania police shootout01:11
Singapore man sues woman for friend-zoning him03:37
Texas couple charged in connection with 3 student fentanyl deaths01:48
Off-duty officer shot during Facebook Marketplace transaction turned robbery03:52
Judge allows evidence of financial crimes in Murdaugh trial01:56
One dead, four wounded in shooting at Arkansas rap concert01:43
Two arrested in plot targeting Baltimore power grid02:20
Chicago woman charged for hiding mother's body in freezer01:23
911 calls released from Monterey Park shooting03:00
- Now Playing
Bomb threat interrupts Alex Murdaugh's murder trial02:08
- UP NEXT
Bomb threat cleared in courthouse for Murdaugh trial02:59
Bomb threat forces courthouse to evacuate during Murdaugh trial02:33
Hammer-wielding woman's racist rants terrorize St. Louis family02:15
Milwaukee mourns officer killed in the line of duty01:41
Arrests made in 1975 Indiana cold case murder01:54
Play All