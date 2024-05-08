IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Media executive Bonnie Hammer speaks about women in the workplace
May 8, 202405:11
  • Now Playing

    Media executive Bonnie Hammer speaks about women in the workplace

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

    04:07

  • Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones leads dating app relaunch

    05:50

  • Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady: What it means for you

    02:06

  • From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun

    04:48

  • Study finds it's cheaper to rent than buy

    01:39

  • What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?

    05:15

  • How to best manage your career at any stage of life

    04:34

  • Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

    03:29

  • Federal Trade Commission votes to ban most noncompete agreements

    03:31

  • What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

    04:39

  • Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade

    04:09

  • Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    04:33

  • Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?

    01:33

  • How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

    04:12

  • Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate on $56 billion pay deal for Elon Musk

    03:26

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Robots cook your burger and fries at this new California fast food restaurant

    02:29

NBC News NOW

Media executive Bonnie Hammer speaks about women in the workplace

05:11

NBC News’ Savannah Sellers sits down with NBCUniversal media executive Bonnie Hammer to speak about her new book “15 Lies Women Are Told at Work.”May 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Media executive Bonnie Hammer speaks about women in the workplace

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

    04:07

  • Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones leads dating app relaunch

    05:50

  • Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady: What it means for you

    02:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All