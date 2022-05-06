Book recommendations with Dr. John Torres

- Now Playing
Book recommendations with Dr. John Torres03:41
- UP NEXT
Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters04:17
Navy addresses morale concerns after several suicides on USS George Washington03:19
Hardships Ukrainian mothers face raising children during war02:23
Car used by Alabama corrections officer and escaped inmate found in Tennessee03:39
Family sues U.S. government for son's killing at Illinois federal prison02:06
Large explosion reported at hotel in Havana, Cuba06:49
Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee02:59
Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'03:00
April jobs report shows continued job growth amid concerns about inflation02:40
Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol05:27
Good to Know: FDA warns against making baby formula, Airbnb cracks down on parties, Starbucks launches NFT rewards02:58
Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio03:39
U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April00:25
NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike02:17
Mother of former Miss USA speaks out for first time after daughter's suicide04:58
Women share intimate stories of their abortions08:53
Woman saves mother-in-law's life through kidney transplant02:00
U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'02:08
Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp04:13
- Now Playing
Book recommendations with Dr. John Torres03:41
- UP NEXT
Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters04:17
Navy addresses morale concerns after several suicides on USS George Washington03:19
Hardships Ukrainian mothers face raising children during war02:23
Car used by Alabama corrections officer and escaped inmate found in Tennessee03:39
Family sues U.S. government for son's killing at Illinois federal prison02:06
Play All