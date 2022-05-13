Book recommendations with family therapist Dr. George James 

- Now Playing
Book recommendations with family therapist Dr. George James03:59
Book recommendations with Dr. John Torres03:41
Minnie Driver opens up about Matt Damon relationship in new book05:36
Exclusive: Bill Gates talks divorce, Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk11:16
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for May is ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’01:09
Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life07:59
Terry Crews on abusive upbringing, reconciling with his father09:40
Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing03:58
Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy05:16
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow01:09
Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel03:58
Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic07:19
NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late fees00:34
Ukrainian literature tells the history of a country fighting for its identity03:45
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book08:07
Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library04:03
Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’05:42
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’01:46
How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy07:51
Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks05:38
