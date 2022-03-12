Book recommendations with Trymaine Lee

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian says women should work harder, faces backlash02:14
Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol03:14
Technical malfunction leads to Indian missile launch into Pakistan00:24
Congress passes $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government until September02:20
Commemorating two years since Covid declared global pandemic04:51
Former vapers explain why quitting improved their mental health06:38
Sleep doctor gives advice to prepare for daylight saving time03:12
Ukraine refugees in Poland share emotions of fleeing home05:11
Harris visits eastern NATO countries to ease concerns over Russian aggression03:05
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west04:23
Former advisor to President Zelenskyy speaks on Russian invasion of Ukraine07:39
Millions of school children could lose access to breakfast or lunch06:20
Fans growing concerned for WNBA star as Russia-Ukraine crisis continues02:50
Bodycam video shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained by police02:47
Watch: Moment state trooper stops suspected drunk driver with own vehicle03:37
Days after wedding, Chicago couple takes supplies to Ukrainian refugees02:04
Actor Jussie Smollett gets 150-day sentence in jail04:59
MLB owners and players union a reach deal after almost 100-day lockout05:07
Photo series documents 51 mothers who lost children to gun violence03:03
Focus remains on Russian oligarchs as western sanctions target elites03:44
Book recommendations with Trymaine Lee04:17
NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by NBC News’ correspondent Trymaine Lee in a new segment called “Now Reading” to discuss their favorite writers and current book recommendations. March 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian says women should work harder, faces backlash02:14
Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol03:14
Technical malfunction leads to Indian missile launch into Pakistan00:24
Congress passes $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government until September02:20
Commemorating two years since Covid declared global pandemic04:51
Former vapers explain why quitting improved their mental health06:38