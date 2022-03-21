Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination02:11
Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination02:11
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., opened his remarks by stressing the historical significance of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.March 21, 2022
