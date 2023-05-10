IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

    04:27

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28

  • Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

    03:55

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

  • Putin delivers speech as Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day

    04:10

  • Investigators look for possible motive in deadly Texas car ramming

    04:10

  • Biden to meet with congressional leaders over debt ceiling

    05:36

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07

  • Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55

  • Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

    03:02

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Texas mall

    05:39

  • U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

    04:13

  • Jill Biden to represent U.S. at King Charles' coronation

    01:02

  • U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April

    03:05

  • Harris to discuss A.I. in meeting with tech executives

    03:57

  • Alex Newell on being one of the first gender-nonconforming actors to be nominated for a Tony

    05:12

  • U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says

    03:22

  • British teen who camps out for charity invited to King Charles’ coronation

    02:55

NBC News NOW

Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

04:18

Cities along the southern border are bracing for a surge of migrants ahead of the expiration of Title 42, a Covid-19-era policy that turned away migrants trying to enter the U.S. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports from El Paso, Texas.May 10, 2023

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

    04:27

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28

  • Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

    03:55

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All