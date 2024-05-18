IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Border patrol officials who partied with tequila mogul under investigation
May 18, 202402:48
Top border patrol officials are under investigation for their ties to a Mexican tequila mogul and attending parties hosted by his friend, a wealthy businessman involved in cross-border trade, two sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News. The Department of Homeland of Security are raising questions on whether this is a conflict of interest. May 18, 2024

