Border scanners go unused in fight against fentanyl smuggling
Border scanners go unused in fight against fentanyl smuggling

New technology can help border patrol agents intercept fentanyl as it's being smuggled into the United States, but officials who spoke to NBC News' Julia Ainsley say a lack of proper funding means many vehicles aren't being checked.March 5, 2024

