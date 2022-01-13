IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer

    04:14
  • Now Playing

    Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Virginia mother in labor braves winter storm on foot to deliver baby

    02:14

  • British PM Boris Johnson facing calls to resign for 2020 party

    04:04

  • Federal judge refuses to block lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:55

  • How health insurance will cover at-home Covid tests

    02:51

  • FDA extends Covid test shelf life allowing Florida to use 1 million tests thought to be expired

    02:52

  • Housing advocates sound alarm on eviction crisis as some tenants kicked out illegally

    05:05

  • Millions locked in deep freeze closing Covid testing sites, schools

    02:56

  • 27-year-old off-duty LAPD officer killed in robbery

    00:23

  • Inflation rises to highest annual level in 40 years

    02:22

  • Why January could be the best time to look for a new job

    03:56

  • White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech

    03:24

  • Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

    03:36

  • Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

    04:31

  • Study examines far-right group ‘Oath Keepers’ alleged role in January 6 riot

    07:35

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system

    02:56

  • Payday loans can trap consumers with interest rates, hidden fees

    04:24

  • Watch moment thieves smash into L.A. jewelry store

    03:36

NBC News NOW

Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments

04:24

Boston has begun sweeping away tents in an area of the city dubbed “Methadone Mile,” as new Mayor Michelle Wu outlaws encampments while promising to provide housing for the people living in them. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.Jan. 13, 2022

  • Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer

    04:14
  • Now Playing

    Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    Virginia mother in labor braves winter storm on foot to deliver baby

    02:14

  • British PM Boris Johnson facing calls to resign for 2020 party

    04:04

  • Federal judge refuses to block lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:55

  • How health insurance will cover at-home Covid tests

    02:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All