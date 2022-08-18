Boston's new police commissioner promises change

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 indicted in fatal prison beating of notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger

A Boston police veteran is returning to the same department where fellow officers brutally beat him in the 1990s after mistaking him for a murder suspect. Telemundo’s Grace Gomez has the story of Michael Cox who was recently sworn in as the city’s new police commissioner and how he is pushing for a renewed bond between the department and public. Aug. 18, 2022

