IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Boxing therapy helps patients with Parkinson's disease

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    How to treat with common aches and pains as you get older

    04:31

  • Jill Biden to have small lesion above her eye removed

    02:12

  • How to grow and deepen your relationships in 2023

    04:40

  • 2023 wellness trends to help you live your best life

    04:55

  • Clinics offer ketamine to treat depression

    05:26

  • Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    07:15

  • Some schools return to masking amid tripledemic

    02:08

  • Damar Hamlin’s second resuscitation is ‘concerning,’ doctor says

    01:55

  • How to live a healthier life in 2023

    10:19

  • TODAY kicks off first walking challenge for 2023

    07:17

  • How to bring more joy into your life in 2023

    03:50

  • Masks return to New Jersey schools as Covid infections rise

    01:09

  • Here are the best diets of 2023

    05:08

  • Reports of kids accidentally eating edibles skyrockets

    00:31

  • Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

    02:29

  • Defibrillator likely saved Damar Hamlin’s life, doctor says

    01:52

  • Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest midgame

    02:45

  • Adam Grant shares how to get new perspective in the new year

    04:50

  • China's president makes rare acknowledgment of toll of COVID

    02:12

NBC News NOW

Boxing therapy helps patients with Parkinson's disease

02:34

Nearly one million people across the U.S. live with Parkinson's and use medications and even surgery to cope. NBC News Medical Fellow Dr. Akshay Syal looks at a new form of therapy that gives those with the disease newfound hope. Jan. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Boxing therapy helps patients with Parkinson's disease

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    How to treat with common aches and pains as you get older

    04:31

  • Jill Biden to have small lesion above her eye removed

    02:12

  • How to grow and deepen your relationships in 2023

    04:40

  • 2023 wellness trends to help you live your best life

    04:55

  • Clinics offer ketamine to treat depression

    05:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All