At least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a massive rock formation broke off a cliffside in Brazil, crushing boats below. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains that there were previous hints of a possible collapse. Warning: The video you are about to see may be disturbing. Jan. 11, 2022
Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 10
