IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 10

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    First successful transplant of pig heart to human patient performed successfully in Maryland

    03:11

  • Millions in U.S. under cold weather alert

    03:45

  • New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections

    02:18

  • Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid

    03:04

  • 17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire

    01:57

  • Man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha takes plea deal

    00:10

  • Robert Durst dies at age 78

    00:11

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-19

    00:49

  • ‘You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face’ as deadly Bronx fire spread

    04:45

  • Dating app Bumble is working to criminalize cyber flashing

    05:01

  • At least 19 killed, dozens injured in Bronx apartment fire

    03:24

  • Untelevised Golden Globe winners revealed on Twitter

    01:16

  • Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases

    03:42

  • Man killed in road rage incident caught on camera

    02:09

  • Women discover Apple AirTags allegedly being used to track them

    04:32

  • More parents delay retirement to pay kid's student loans

    04:52

  • Father of Ahmaud Arbery speaks after men convicted of killing his son sentenced to life

    05:30

  • 'These people are dangerous': Black women officers allege discrimination by Baltimore police department

    04:00

  • One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting

    00:27

NBC News NOW

Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 10

03:05

At least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a massive rock formation broke off a cliffside in Brazil, crushing boats below. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains that there were previous hints of a possible collapse. Warning: The video you are about to see may be disturbing. Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 10

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    First successful transplant of pig heart to human patient performed successfully in Maryland

    03:11

  • Millions in U.S. under cold weather alert

    03:45

  • New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections

    02:18

  • Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid

    03:04

  • 17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All