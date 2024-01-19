IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brazil cracks down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’

    01:50

  • ‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal

    01:26

  • Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

    01:49

  • Pakistan strikes at 'terrorist hideouts' inside Iran

    00:31

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30

  • WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia

    00:39

  • Explosion at fireworks factory in Thailand kills at least 20

    01:06

  • ‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals

    02:18

  • Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death

    02:25

  • Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

    01:14

  • Video shows fire ants forming rafts to survive Australia floods

    00:30

  • Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee

    00:54

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • North Korea no longer pursues reconciliation with South Korea

    00:36

NBC News NOW

Brazil cracks down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon

03:26

Brazilian officials are carrying out specialized operations to put a clamp on illegal gold mining in the Amazon Rainforest as the race for gold is pushing a group of Indigenous people to the brink of death. Jan. 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Brazil cracks down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’

    01:50

  • ‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal

    01:26

  • Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

    01:49

  • Pakistan strikes at 'terrorist hideouts' inside Iran

    00:31

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All