Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro indicted
March 20, 202404:28
NBC News NOW

The embattled far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro has been indicted in Brazil for allegedly falsifying records, saying he and his teenage daughter took the Covid vaccine when they didn’t. NBC’s David Noriega explains this isn’t the only legal battle Bolsonaro faces.March 20, 2024

