Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff

A runoff is now set in the presidential election in Brazil as voters face the decision between leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on how both men have two vastly different visions for the largest country in Latin America as the consequential vote is being plagued with misinformation and fraud allegations.Oct. 4, 2022