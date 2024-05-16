IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brazilian athletes give up Olympics to help flood victims
May 16, 202404:27
NBC News NOW

Brazilian athletes give up Olympics to help flood victims

04:27

Two Brazilian athletes who were training to represent Brazil in rowing at the Olympics in Paris have given up their spots to help flood victims in their country. This comes as many homes were underwater in the worst flooding Brazil has seen in 80 years. May 16, 2024

