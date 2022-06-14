IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

    Protesters demand answers over two men missing in Amazon rainforest

  • Search continues for missing British journalist and guide in Amazon

  • Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

  • World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California

  • Centuries-old shipwrecks containing gold coins found off Colombia

  • Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

  • Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

  • U.S. reverses some Trump-era policies toward Cuba

  • 'Blood moon' wows spectators at first lunar eclipse of the year

  • How Brazilian bull rider Jose Vitor Leme has taken over the sport

  • Colombian drug lord 'Otoniel' extradited to the U.S.

  • Fossil of 'megaraptor' with blade-like claws discovered in Argentina

  • Stinky foam invades Colombian town

  • Watch: Ancient fortress wall collapses in Peru

  • Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

  • Giant fossilized skull of whale ancestor on display in Peru

  • At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru

  • Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru

  • Raging wildfire burns 3,000 square miles of Argentina's northeast

Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

The search continues for a missing British journalist Dom Phillips and his expert guide Bruno Pereira in Brazil. NBC News’ George Solis explains how the Phillip's family has criticized the Brazilian government’s search response after conflicting reports that the pair’s bodies were found. June 14, 2022

