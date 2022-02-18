IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility

    08:48

  • U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change

    06:43

  • Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage

    01:43

  • Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.

    03:10

  • Afghan refugee turned international soccer star shares her inspiring story

    03:03

  • Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month

    04:34

  • Tesla under federal investigation for 'phantom braking'

    03:25

  • The legacy of Loretta's Authentic Pralines still provides sweet treats for New Orleans

    03:59

  • Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices

    03:35

  • Democrats tell Biden it's time for changes at White House

    02:24

  • Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying

    00:23

  • Russian skater Kamila Valieva fails to place amid controversy

    01:31

  • Blinken: Russian pretext to invade Ukraine could involve chemical weapons

    04:44

  • Breaking down the history and impact of Olympic boycotts

    03:36

  • Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years

    03:20

  • Funeral for Amir Locke to be held amid moratorium on no-knock warrants

    03:29

  • Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate

    03:46

  • CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing

    03:56

NBC News NOW

Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up

03:01

Rescue efforts are ramping up after mudslides and floods ripped through Rio de Janeiro. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on how the death toll is surpassing 100 while an unknown number of people are still missing. Feb. 18, 2022

  • Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility

    08:48

  • U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change

    06:43

  • Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage

    01:43

  • Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.

    03:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All