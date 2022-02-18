Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up
03:01
Rescue efforts are ramping up after mudslides and floods ripped through Rio de Janeiro. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on how the death toll is surpassing 100 while an unknown number of people are still missing. Feb. 18, 2022
Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility
08:48
U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change
06:43
Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent
02:29
Now Playing
Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up
03:01
UP NEXT
LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage
01:43
Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.