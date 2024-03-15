IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Nathan Wade is likely to depart Trump Georgia case after judge's ruling
March 15, 202406:21
    Why Nathan Wade is likely to depart Trump Georgia case after judge's ruling

After Judge McAfee's ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump if special prosecutor Nathan Wade departs, NBC News' Danny Cevallos explains why Wade is likely to be removed from the case.March 15, 2024

    Why Nathan Wade is likely to depart Trump Georgia case after judge's ruling

