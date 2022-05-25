IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine says war entering most ‘active phase’ in Donbas region

    03:52

  • Investigation into deadly Texas school shooting underway

    04:36
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down Georgia’s primary governor, Senate election results

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    Texas school shooting reignites lawmakers’ debate over gun control

    05:38

  • Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding

    01:50

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp beats Trump-backed challenge by wide margin in GOP primary

    02:54

  • Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots

    00:40

  • Uvalde superintendent cancels classes, activities for rest of year following elementary school shooting

    01:17

  • Authorities identify 18-year-old suspect in Texas elementary school shooting

    07:10

  • Perdue responds with racist remark to Abrams' controversial Georgia comment

    03:34

  • Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

    03:02

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. George W. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    02:01

  • What you need to know about the monkeypox virus

    02:31

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary remains too close to call between Oz, McCormick

    04:23

  • U.S. active shooter incidents increased by 52 percent in 2021, FBI report says

    04:54

  • Russia intensifies assault on Donbas as war in Ukraine enters third month

    04:01

  • Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip

    03:52

  • How Georgia midterm elections could determine control of Senate

    06:24

  • Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe

    02:52

  • Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week

    03:37

NBC News NOW

Breaking down Georgia’s primary governor, Senate election results

04:13

With the midterm elections approaching this fall, results from some key Republican primaries in the battleground state of Georgia are shedding light on the influence of former President Trump, including Governor Brian Kemp’s victory over his Trump-backed challenger, David Perdue. NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray breaks down the key takeaways from last night’s elections. May 25, 2022

  • Ukraine says war entering most ‘active phase’ in Donbas region

    03:52

  • Investigation into deadly Texas school shooting underway

    04:36
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down Georgia’s primary governor, Senate election results

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    Texas school shooting reignites lawmakers’ debate over gun control

    05:38

  • Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding

    01:50

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp beats Trump-backed challenge by wide margin in GOP primary

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All