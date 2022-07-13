IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Breaking down how menstruation affects people across gender identity spectrum

06:36

Billions of people experience the process of menstruation across the globe and across the gender spectrum. NBC News’ Maura Barrett has an in-depth look at the gender identity stigma around periods and individuals’ personal relationship to menstruation in transgender and non-binary communities. Warning: Some viewers may find the video triggering. July 13, 2022

