Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war03:49
Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting03:42
'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting02:21
Now Playing
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine02:51
UP NEXT
Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder01:24
Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister03:05
Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama00:17
Jury selection begins in death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz02:17
Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia05:20
Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election03:48
Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine03:58
Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination04:03
Odesa braces for Russian invasion06:48
Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances07:19
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes03:14
Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help03:55
Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel 03:58
Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana04:08
American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris03:44
Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers 04:36
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine02:51
NBC News analyst Clint Watts breaks down how Russia is moving forces around Ukraine as they shift their focus from Kyiv to eastern regions of the country.April 4, 2022
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war03:49
Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting03:42
'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting02:21
Now Playing
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine02:51
UP NEXT
Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder01:24
Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister03:05