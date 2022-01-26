How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?
03:14
Share this -
copied
As Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement, NBC's Mike Memoli reports on who President Biden could consider as possible replacements on the Supreme Court and what options they could have moving forward.Jan. 26, 2022
How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public
03:40
Will Justice Breyer replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?
04:25
Now Playing
How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?
03:14
UP NEXT
New study offers clues into who could get 'long Covid'
01:45
Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation
02:49
Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches