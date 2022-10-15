IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59
Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

In a first for humanity, NASA successfully changed the path of an asteroid with the agency’s DART mission that used a spacecraft to hit the nonthreatening asteroid Dimorphus. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by DART lead coordinator Dr. Nancy Chabot to break down what lead to the success of the historic defense system. Oct. 15, 2022

