Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations

The nominees for this year’s Oscars have just been announced with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” leading the nominations with 12 nods from the Academy. Entertainment Editor for Insider, Caralynn Lippo, joins News NOW with the details. Feb. 8, 2022
