IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the digital footprint of Paul Pelosi attack suspect

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Opening statements to begin in trial against Trump Organization

    03:45

  • South Korea mourns the death of more than 150 during Halloween crush

    03:55

  • Democrats and Republicans make final push for voters’ support ahead of midterms

    04:35

  • DA expected to charge suspect in Paul Pelosi attack with attempted murder

    05:37

  • Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Biden administration to invest nearly $1 billion in green school buses

    05:14

  • New era for Twitter begins as Elon Musk takes control

    05:20

  • Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears

    04:58

  • Democrats aim to rally support among voters in battleground states ahead of midterms

    05:02

  • Broadway classic ‘Death of a Salesman’ reimagined through the lens of a Black family

    04:41

  • U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

    01:39

  • Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections

    04:19

  • Biden to tout economic agenda ahead of midterm elections

    03:56

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegations

    04:56

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

  • How magic mushrooms could help smokers quit for good

    03:37

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

    04:07

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34

NBC News NOW

Breaking down the digital footprint of Paul Pelosi attack suspect

01:51

NBC News’ Ben Collins breaks down how the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi expressed extremist views in online blog posts and what lawmakers and companies can do to stop the spread of misinformation online.  Oct. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the digital footprint of Paul Pelosi attack suspect

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Opening statements to begin in trial against Trump Organization

    03:45

  • South Korea mourns the death of more than 150 during Halloween crush

    03:55

  • Democrats and Republicans make final push for voters’ support ahead of midterms

    04:35

  • DA expected to charge suspect in Paul Pelosi attack with attempted murder

    05:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All