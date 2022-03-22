Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
03:30
As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings get underway for a second day, professor of law at Columbia University, Olatunde Johnson, explains the historical context behind of Judge Jackson’s nomination and what issues Senators are likely to focus on during today’s questioning. March 22, 2022
