NBC News NOW

Breaking down the Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on healthcare and climate

10:24

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act that will spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate change and accomplishes a long-held goal of by many Democrats of letting Medicare negotiate drug prices. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, Jared Bernstein, to break down the details of the legislation and what to expect moving forward. Aug. 17, 2022

