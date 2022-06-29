IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Marijuana Topicals Have Become Twice as Popular With Women as Men

    01:59

  • Inside a Marijuana Lab

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the stigma of menstruation

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01

  • Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

    00:43

  • A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

  • ‘Home Edit’ star Clea Shearer shares breast cancer journey update

    05:26

  • She Made It: Problem Solvers

    25:03

  • Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution

    01:40

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

  • Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY

    25:00

  • Sheinelle Jones tries a soothing sound bath | Wellness TODAY

    04:39

  • Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY

    07:24

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • Documentary shows how women ran underground abortion network before Roe v. Wade ruling

    02:27

  • What happens when women are denied abortions?

    08:30

  • Al Roker kicks off 30-day walking challenge

    05:18

  • Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor

    03:51

  • Hilary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivity

    09:46

NBC News NOW

Breaking down the stigma of menstruation

06:08

Roughly 58% of American women admit to being embarrassed when on their period. NBC News’ Maura Barrett takes look at where this shame stems from and how one company is fighting period stigmas through menstruation education.June 29, 2022

  • Marijuana Topicals Have Become Twice as Popular With Women as Men

    01:59

  • Inside a Marijuana Lab

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the stigma of menstruation

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01

  • Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

    00:43

  • A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All