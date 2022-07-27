Breaking down the use of art as criminal evidence in court

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prosecutors in Georgia will use song lyrics and music videos as evidence in the upcoming trial for rapper Young Thug who is charged as part of an 88-page indictment of 28 people for gang-related and violent offenses. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson breaks down how the usage of lyrics can stand up in court with former prosecutor Chris Timmons and former entertainment attorney Jennifer Justice. July 27, 2022

