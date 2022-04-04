Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine
03:58
NBC News national security analyst Clint Watts joins News NOW to explain how control near Kyiv, Ukraine, has changed since Russian troops have withdrawn from the region and why Odesa is an important strategic target for Russian forces. April 4, 2022
