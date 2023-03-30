IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What comes next for Trump after New York grand jury voted to indict?

    00:52

  • 'This is communist level s---,' says Donald Trump Jr. following indictment vote

    00:53

  • Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

    02:50

  • Eric Trump calls father’s indictment a ‘third world prosecutorial misconduct’

    02:08

  • 'No man is above the law,' says Stormy Daniels' attorney

    02:28

  • Trump calls New York grand jury indictment 'political persecution' in statement

    02:17

  • Trump’s attorneys: ‘He did not commit any crime’

    01:29

  • Trump campaign criticizes 'weaponized government' after grand jury votes to indict

    02:33

  • White House says it has 'no comment' on Trump's indictment

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down Trump indictment vote

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen releases statement after grand jury votes to indict Trump

    01:35

  • Why David Pecker’s testimony to Manhattan Grand Jury is important

    02:23

  • New York grand jury votes to indict Trump in hush money case

    03:18

  • Trump appeals ruling allowing allies’ grand jury testimony in Jan. 6 case

    02:57

  • New York grand jury not expected to vote on Trump indictment this week

    01:24

  • Grand jury investigating Trump expected to reconvene

    04:46

  • Judge rules Meadows and other Trump aides must testify to grand jury

    02:54

  • Trump warns of 'potential death and destruction' if he's charged in New York hush money probe

    01:20

  • New York grand jury not likely to consider Trump hush money case for rest of week

    02:43

  • Breaking down Trump’s mounting legal troubles

    04:08

NBC News NOW

Breaking down Trump indictment vote

02:34

A Manhattan jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments made during his 2016 campaign. NBC’s Danny Cevallos breaks down the legality of the investigation and why many predict this will be a felony indictment based on falsification of business records. March 30, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    What comes next for Trump after New York grand jury voted to indict?

    00:52

  • 'This is communist level s---,' says Donald Trump Jr. following indictment vote

    00:53

  • Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

    02:50

  • Eric Trump calls father’s indictment a ‘third world prosecutorial misconduct’

    02:08

  • 'No man is above the law,' says Stormy Daniels' attorney

    02:28

  • Trump calls New York grand jury indictment 'political persecution' in statement

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All