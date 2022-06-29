IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Breaking down Tuesday’s primary election results

Breaking down Tuesday’s primary election results

NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down the results from another round of primary elections on Tuesday, including races for New York's governorship, a Colorado GOP Senate seat, and a Congressional race in Illinois. June 29, 2022

